Firefighters called to scene of Gungahlin rubbish fire

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene of a rubbish fire at the recycling facility in Gungahlin for some time, as black smoke billows over the area.
They were called to the fire off of Flemington Road in Mitchell on Thursday morning, with motorists reporting large amounts of smoke in the area.
"The community is asked to avoid the area," the ACT Emergency Services Agency said in a statement. "If you are in the immediate area, you are urged to stay indoors and close all windows."
"ACT Fire and Rescue crews are working to bring the fire under control and are expected to remain on scene for some time."
More to come.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
