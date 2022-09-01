Another Canberran has died of COVID.
ACT Health said on Thursday morning: "Sadly, ACT Health has been notified of the death of a man in his 80s with COVID-19. ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."
But the number of new cases fell slightly to 199 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, down from 236 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
There were 1162 active cases in the ACT on Wednesday compared with 1214 the day before. Of the current cases, 92 were in hospital, with two in intensive care but none on a ventilator.
Of the 199 new cases, 124 were detected by PCR test and 75 with the rapid test.
The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,338. The number of deaths was 124.
The breakdown of new cases by age was:
Victoria reported 2645 new cases and another 18 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. There were 332 people in hospitals there with the virus. Of those, 15 were in intensive care.
New South Wales reported 4701 new cases and 23 more deaths. There were 1756 people in NSW hospitals, 36 of them in intensive care.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
