To the question of whether the end of the Cold War was a false dawn, Christine says, "It's about understanding the dynamics of destructiveness, particularly the phantasy that behind such ruthlessness there is a wish for rebirth and recovery of the lost good. Perestroika was a response to the fact that this was not the reality. Instead it was a realistic and constructive solution for a country without the economic resources to sustain its image as a superpower. It also challenged the Cold War binary and the West's image of the Soviet bloc as an enemy to be suppressed in the service of its own power. I don't think the West was quite as ready to relinquish its position. Nevertheless, the end of the Cold War was not so much a false dawn, as an expression of humans' capacity, when faced with its reality, to recognise the fact there are no winners in nuclear war."