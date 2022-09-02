This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Billy is obsessed with the Apple TV series For All Mankind, a speculative space drama that has the US and Soviet Union establishing rival bases on the moon in the 1970s. Whenever it's on, he's on the couch, utterly focused, glued from beginning to end - the usual adolescent restlessness and backchat paused for a blissful hour. Understandable in one sense because it's a thoroughly engaging series. Totally mystifying in another sense because Billy is a border collie. That's right, a dog. While he has an impressive vocabulary, there's no way he's able to make sense of it but maybe that's why he's so intrigued. Watching him watching it made me think about the things I watch and the way I watch them. The conclusion: the more things change, the more they remain the same.
Advertisement
Streaming may have killed the video store but the same paralysis often strikes when choosing the next big thing to watch. Where before we riffled through the aisles, necks craned at right angles to read the spines of DVD cases, now we scroll through endless menus with thousands of offerings. We don't get the neck ache but the headache is often worse. Back in the video store, we chose wisely lest we took a dud home. With streaming, we can sacrifice half an hour, even an hour, to give a series or movie a chance before, with the press of a button, we send it on its way and move onto the next thing. It's all a little mindless and expensive in terms of time and money, especially if you subscribe to several streaming services. And it all gets a little samey after a while.
Some years back, colleagues were horrified when I declared I'd reached peak Game of Thrones and wouldn't bother with the final season. Beheading and betrayal fatigue were bad enough; the series' domination of lunchroom conversation for several long years was even worse. Not sure how its spin-off House of the Dragon will go but it certainly won't fly in my household, despite ads for it being plastered everywhere. The Handmaid's Tale had the household gripped for several seasons until it didn't. Again, too much of the same depressing story and peak Elisabeth Moss.
But there are winners which go the distance. As well as Billy's space drama, we've come late to Better Call Saul (no spoilers in the comments please), a wonderful tragi-comic spin-off from Breaking Bad, another all-time fave. Beautifully filmed, cast and scripted, funny yet sad, slapstick and sophisticated, it ticks all the boxes for midweek viewing. Plus, by chance a few years ago I met a young bloke in a Santa Fe antique shop who worked on the series, set in nearby Albuquerque in New Mexico. So there's a personal connection.
Despite the odd gem - and the fact that apart from SBS there's very little worth watching on free-to-air TV - we are likely to streamline our streaming once the winter power bills arrive. And we won't be alone. The world's juggernaut streaming service, Netflix, had 220.7 million subscribers worldwide at the end of June. But competition from rivals and higher production costs were eroding its profits and its share price lost nearly 70 per cent last financial year. The company also lost almost a million US subscribers as households cut back on discretionary spending as prices for other essentials rose.
This year's spring clean won't just sweep away the cobwebs under the eaves. The streaming services which don't deliver will also be tossed.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What streaming services do you subscribe to? Are you thinking of ditching any? What are your recommendations for great viewing? And, most important, does your dog watch TV? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- An additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places will be created by 2023 as part of a major training package launched at the government's jobs and skills summit. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told attendees at the summit on Thursday the $1.1 billion package would be jointly funded by federal, state and territory governments.
- Pumping carbon under the sea from gas rigs or storing it underground "simply won't work" as a climate solution, an independent energy researcher warns. In a report released on Thursday, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis examined 13 of the world's flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects. More than half of them underperformed, two failed and one was mothballed, report author Bruce Robertson said.
- Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley has taken aim at the prime minister for not visiting areas of NSW affected by widespread flooding since becoming leader. As the federal government announced a $30 million investment alongside the NSW government for flood-affected businesses to reopen, Ms Ley said Anthony Albanese had forgotten about regions that had been devastated by the disaster.
THEY SAID IT: "I must say I find television very educational. The minute somebody turns it on, I go to the library and read a good book." - Groucho Marx
YOU SAID IT: The death of Mikhail Gorbachev had the burrow talking about the Cold War and whether the world is a safer place now.
To the question of whether the end of the Cold War was a false dawn, Christine says, "It's about understanding the dynamics of destructiveness, particularly the phantasy that behind such ruthlessness there is a wish for rebirth and recovery of the lost good. Perestroika was a response to the fact that this was not the reality. Instead it was a realistic and constructive solution for a country without the economic resources to sustain its image as a superpower. It also challenged the Cold War binary and the West's image of the Soviet bloc as an enemy to be suppressed in the service of its own power. I don't think the West was quite as ready to relinquish its position. Nevertheless, the end of the Cold War was not so much a false dawn, as an expression of humans' capacity, when faced with its reality, to recognise the fact there are no winners in nuclear war."
Elaine's outlook is bleak: "I believe when megalomaniacs are in power no one is truly safe. Power and greed have no moral compass. Sadly, the powerless suffer and it's so depressing."
Karis has stark memories of the threat of nuclear war: "1962, terrified by imminent threat (the Cuban Missile Crisis). Early 1980s, fear of trucks bearing atomic cruise missiles passing near our UK house. Knowing local dignitaries had nuclear shelters but the population didn't. Stupid pamphlets telling us to hide under tables during nuclear attacks. The huge anti-nuke rally in Hyde Park in 1982. Thirty thousand women encircling Greenham Common, a base where cruise missiles were stored. Noticing that Greenham Common, allegedly an RAF base, had the Stars and Stripes flying overhead, that behind the bobbies arrayed there were American soldiers, that a Quaker friend was being interrogated all night by US nationals at the base, that one bobby showed me his lapel, which had a CND badge (campaign for nuclear disarmament)."
Kaye says, "We are no safer while people like Putin exist and Russia feels like it is the underdog."
Advertisement
Dave suggests the US is the clear and present danger: "You refer to NATO repeatedly. Never the USA. It happens also with 'our ABC', which more and more sounds like a propaganda outfit for the CIA. The real culprit fomenting war on our planet and particularly in Ukraine is US fascism. The US is a failed state, incapable of dealing fairly with its citizens, run by kleptocrats. Put the responsibility where it belongs, at the feet of the US neocons in Washington. Our Albanese government is a servile agent of theirs. We are on a war footing with China for no good reason except that a decaying US is utterly incapable of reforming its society or peacefully challenging a superior, innovative reformist China. We are backing a loser. Depressing isn't it?"
Ian shares his Cold War memories: "I grew up in the UK during the Cold War. I remember an army officer coming to our school and giving a talk about the threat of the Soviet forces that were lined up behind the Iron Curtain, ready to invade. There were TV shows about the effects of a nuclear explosion and the chances of survival. The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament held protests and rallies targeting, in particular, the US forces in the UK. The threat of nuclear war was an ever-present cloud over our lives."
Paul observes, "Having grown up with the underlying fear in the 1960s and 70s, it was the amazement of how quickly it ended in the 1980s. We are in the hands of so few global leaders - we are dependent on them and people around them being of good heart and sound reason."
And with the Cuban Missile Crisis in mind, Bob says we're no safer now: "The world will never be a safe place while ever nations like North Korea, China, Russia and Iran exist under regimes like those current. The risk of a nuclear war is ever-present. Mistakes and itchy trigger fingers could cause utter destruction. The Cold War was always just that - a lot of sabre-rattling - until the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Russia was caught trying to install nuclear armed missiles on an island 90 miles from the US coast, resulting in a 13-day political and military standoff between Russia and the US that took the world to the edge. The similarities to some latter day events are frightening."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.