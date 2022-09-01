The forecast is for another soggy spring, and thats good and bad news for anglers.
Above average rainfall will help top up the trout lakes, which are already rising thanks to the spring thaw.
As the water in Eucumbene, Jindabyne and Tantangara advances over new ground, huge numbers of trout will come in close to feed on any morsels flushed from their homes.
Its happening as we speak, with promising edge fishing occurring at Eucumbene already.
Fishers wandering the shoreline and throwing lures or flies are coming across good numbers of fish, including some hefty browns.
Like always, overcast conditions with a bit of breeze are the best.
Spoons, Tasmanian Devils, Celtas, soft plastics and hard-bodies are all effective lures at this time of the year.
A wet spring could be a party pooper on the south coast.
Last spring and summer, many south coast estuaries were virtually unfishable because of repeated flooding.
The large systems with big catchments are the most susceptible the Shoalhaven, Clyde, Moruya, Tuross and Bega rivers in particular.
In saying that, all are clear and fishable right now, which is good news ahead of the flathead season.
The flatties are probably four weeks away from really starting to move but a few are already showing up, especially in the shallows.
More 20-plus degree days and a rise in water temperature will see these fish start to aggressively hit soft plastics and hard-bodies.
The seriously big girls over 80cm will often be sitting on the flats in less than 50cm of water.
Remember, the daily bag limit has been decreased from 10 flathead per person to 5.
And a slot limit of 36 to 70cm means anglers can only legally keep fish within this size range.
