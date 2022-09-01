Tickets to Guy Sebastian gig now on sale

Following his sold-out record-breaking arena T.R.U.T.H. tour, Guy Sebastian, together with his full band, are hitting the road again, bringing the show to Canberra.
The much-loved entertainer will perform some of his most popular tracks including Believer, Choir and Battle Scars.
He is performing at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Sunday, November 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au/
