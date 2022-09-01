My thanks to Kym MacMillan (Letters, September 1) for comment about the life and cost of EV batteries. At last we are getting some insight into the practicalities of EV ownership. I would like some ball-park figure of the replacement cost of batteries, also an insight into the pattern of failure; do they fail gradually by slowly reducing the range and performance of the vehicle, or suddenly so that the car won't move out of the garage in the morning? If the latter, the NRMA will need to get equipped to change batteries, as they already do with lead-acid batteries.