We have heard words from Qantas and other airlines about their desire to get back to business as usual within a year or two.
Your newspaper appears to be in favour of that judging by the large travel supplements and other travel features. The queues at passports offices and in terminals suggests there is a portion of the population that is also keen to resume business as usual. No matter apparently that it was unrestrained business as usual that got us into the climate emergency, and also contributed mightily to a global pandemic.
But what we do not hear about are plans to reach a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, or net zero by 2050. These targets are quite at odds with the current observed behaviour.
A recent report quoted in The New Scientist on July 30 states that even if net zero emissions could be reached in the aviation sector, there are other flight-induced warming effects from contrails caused by soot, aerosols and water vapour released into the upper atmosphere by aircraft engines.
If the aviation sector does not rise to meet lower emission targets it means that other sectors will be called upon to do more; not a very fair outcome given that a fair proportion of air travel is for pleasure-seeking.
I suggest that some legislative nudges are needed to drive the aviation sector in the required direction to act responsibly.
Could The Canberra Times inform us of the respective emissions of air and sea travel?
The same businesses that led the way in downsizing, outsourcing and more recently sacking due to COVID-19 are bleating that there is now a shortage of workers to fill their vacancies. I haven't seen a mass exodus from the country and there are still over 720,000 people collecting unemployment benefits.
After decades of abusing their workforces and the slight relaxing of Centrelink job search requirements, these business have now found that people don't want to work for them. This is an excellent example of the free market at work.
These businesses now want migration to fill the gap. But where are these people going to live. With the next major drought just around the corner, what are we all going to drink?
It's time that "can-do capitalists" started lifting their weight. Dip into the super-normal profits and improve working conditions and pay, and train their staff themselves.
It's going to take years for the voting public to forget the corporate excesses of recent decades.
Harry Davis and Mike Quirk (Letters, August 31), amongst others, are calling for the Albanese government to scrap the Stage 3 Tax cuts. I'd offer an alternative view, based on the fact that over 70 per cent of Australian voters in May voted for parties (including the Coalition and Labor) which promised to deliver those legislated cuts.
A few independent politicians (representing a much smaller proportion of the nation) should not be able to force the government's hand. Its also worth noting that Labor promised that it could deliver the cuts, lower emissions, reduce electricity costs and commit more funds to health and aged care without increasing taxes.
Labor knew the state of the economy when it made those promises and there have been no unexpected shocks to justify any changes to that position; in fact with increasing revenue from coal and gas exports the budget bottom line is actually improving.
So Mr Albanese must hold firm on his promises and deliver the cuts or be branded a fraud. And in case anyone is wondering, I'm personally not going to get a cent from these cuts.
Your editorial "Gorbachev was a victim of history" (canberratimes.com.au, September 1) rightly declares that no greater irony in history possibly exists than for the former President of the Soviet Union, the late Mikhail Gorbachev, after having enabled the Soviet Union's dissolution, to be witness to the threatening resurgence of a nuclear-armed Russia.
From President Vladimir Putin's placing of Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert at the start of his invasion of Ukraine, we have clear evidence that nuclear weapons are still the ultimate weapon of choice by the world's great powers.
They have effectively rendered warfare by conventional means as obsolete, such that the fighting of non-winnable proxy wars between the world's great nuclear powers, as is the case in Ukraine, have become the norm.
But Mikhail Gorbachev gave us a different vision that did not involve the use of these doomsday weapons of mass human extinction. He looked well beyond the differences between the great powers of East and West, to where the two sides of this bipolar world order could be brought together to co-exist in peace.
So in honouring the memory of Mikhail Gorbachev, may we all seek to make his vision a reality in the future unfolding of our common destiny.
In your excellent editorial "Gorbachev was the victim of history" (canberratimes.com.au, September 1) you note that "although a committed socialist, Mr Gorbachev had an instinct for democracy".
That instinct was displayed during an incident in the Duma, the Russian parliament that we don't hear from these days. A vote was taken on a measure that was passed. However Gorbachev, presiding, noticed a delegate who had voted against, and invited him up to the rostrum to explain his reasons to the assembly.
That is even more democratic a gesture than occurs in our democracies, and reveals a strong, self-confident man.
Senator Lambie in her opinion piece "Govt needs to come clean how bill reduces emissions" (canberratimes.com.au, August 31) states that " ... our biggest emitting sectors are electricity and energy, transport, agriculture and forestry ... ".
CSIRO does not list forestry as one of the emitters in fact it states that "Australia's greenhouse gas emissions total was reduced as a result of land use, land use change and forestry removing 4.9 per cent of our emissions in 2020". (What are the sources of Australia's greenhouse gases?)
It is quite erroneous to include forestry in a list of the biggest emitters. If we are to reduce our contribution to global carbon dioxide we will require a better understanding of the carbon cycle and more accuracy from our decision makers.
My thanks to Kym MacMillan (Letters, September 1) for comment about the life and cost of EV batteries. At last we are getting some insight into the practicalities of EV ownership. I would like some ball-park figure of the replacement cost of batteries, also an insight into the pattern of failure; do they fail gradually by slowly reducing the range and performance of the vehicle, or suddenly so that the car won't move out of the garage in the morning? If the latter, the NRMA will need to get equipped to change batteries, as they already do with lead-acid batteries.
It only took Eric Abetz five minutes to start his republic scare. He knows there is no push for Australia to become a US-style republic but that didn't stop him reverting to his usual approach of skating past the truth.
We like our system of government, but we want to elect an Australian as head of state. It'll be bonza, mate.
However, with Mr Abetz as the new head of the monarchist mob, stand by for more outrageous nonsense about an Australian republic.
Farmers around the country are in desperate need of labour to pick fruit and vegetable crops. There is also a shortfall in staff to drive trucks and machinery in rural and regional Australia. The Jobs+Skills Summit could consider offering the 30,000 refugees in Australia a pathway to permanent residency through employment in agriculture-related industries in regional and rural Australia.
Also under the same conditions, rural employment could also be offered in the form of an amnesty to the estimated 60,000 illegal foreigners who arrived by plane. Compassion and common sense need not be unrelated.
In my opinion the greatest military folly in Australian history would be for our nation (at the request of the United States of America) to go to war against a nuclear superpower (China) in order to defend the independence of a far-flung island in the northern hemisphere (Taiwan) which, paradoxically, we don't even recognise the independence of in the first place.
According to The Lancet of August 18 "under a crude five-day self-isolation period from symptom onset two-thirds of cases released into the community would still be infectious, but with reduced infectious viral shedding".
So has National Cabinet made the right decision in reducing the seven day isolation period to five days?
Current World Health Organisation advice: "Stay home and self-isolate for 10 days from symptom onset, plus three days after symptoms cease". National Cabinet advice? "She'll be right mate". The herd mentality is the new normal.
It is reported that the Greens want additional pay rises for workers on the minimum wage and those in women-dominated industries as a condition for support for any legislative proposals arising from this week's summit. Sounds very much like political blackmail to me.
I do not know what Dr Alasady was meant to have done that was wrong but he is my heart doctor. He has treated me since 2016 when I nearly died. I cannot not speak too highly of him. My experience of him is all good, like that reported by Madeline Cotter (Letters, August 31).
A quick summary of the Jobs+Skills Summit. Employees want more pay for less work. Employers want more work for less pay. Never the twain shall meet. A waste of many people's time.
Mr Steel has reportedly cited contractual negotiations and the need to develop a business case for stage 2 B of light rail. If stage 2 B is still uncertain what is the use of stage 2 A? Works approval for stage 2 A is expected to be lodged with the NCA before the end of the year. No contract can be signed before the NCA approval. City Hill will be changed forever and there is currently no certainty that stage 2 A or stage 2 B will ever be constructed.
Congratulations to Crispin Hull on his articles on business and cheap labour. I have been wondering if, like Danny de Vito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, we are actually twins separated at birth.
Stewart Bath (Letters, August 29) urges us to buy second hand EVs. This does not help with the bigger problem of making EVs widely available. Manufacturers have no way of producing second hand cars. You can only buy a second hand car if someone else bought it new first. We need affordable EVs so that lots of people can buy them new.
It's fascinating that Peter Dutton can hear a dog-whistle but not what Anthony Albanese said, loud and clear, at the Press Club on Monday.
