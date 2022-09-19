The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Motion to remove Aboriginal flag from Yass Soldiers' Memorial Hall divides community

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:59am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyahn Bell (front) with members of her family and the Ngunnawal community outside the Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall. Picture by James Croucher

The Yass community is at odds over whether the Aboriginal flag should be flown outside a war memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.