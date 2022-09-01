Why fans have suffered on the Canberra stadium road to nowhere

All stadium roads, even Parkes Way, were supposed to lead to paradise. A brand-spanking new venue with all the trimmings and water views.
They were supposed to lead Canberra out of the dark ages and into the bright lights of the city, where game days, concerts or functions would give the capital a heartbeat.
Watching ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr deliver the knockout blow to his own Civic stadium idea was hard to watch. For many, it felt like a breakup after being strung along for 13 years.
Grief turned to anger and depression on Wednesday morning. Watching new stadiums open around the country, including the new Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday night, is like being stabbed in the back each time.
What about us? What about the national capital? What about the City to the Lake? What about the around-the-world stadium tour that convinced Barr a city stadium was the only option.
Instead of giving Canberra city heartbeat, the stadium plans have landed back where this whole conversation started in 2009: Bruce.
The red mist makes it hard to see it as a viable option, particularly because the main reasons Barr wanted to move away from Canberra Stadium were the lack of game-day atmosphere, declining spectator comfort and being away from bars, cafes and restaurants.
Does ditching the Civic stadium plans make the past decade a waste? Probably. There are a couple of drawings that might come in useful for an AIS campus revamp, but there's still no financial commitment from the ACT or federal government, nor a firm timeline.
The reality is the capital is no closer to getting a stadium upgrade than it was when Barr unveiled new designs and masterplan options at a Canberra Stadium press conference in 2009.
What people really want to see is action. Yes, the stadium topic is divisive and those opposed will never see the value in the infrastructure investment.
But those who suffer at a 50-year-old stadium where about just 15 per cent of the seats are covered by a roof are crying out for Barr to step up and deliver.
Canberra has drifted between options for too long. A stadium with a roof, without a roof, one at Exhibition Park, another in Civic, one that went over the top of Parkes Way, one to host rectangular and oval sport and even one that had the capability to section off a stand to become an indoor arena as well.
All grand ideas gathered from trips to New Zealand, Singapore, the United States and various venues around Australia. What Canberra needs now is action.
It has never been about the number of concerts a stadium could host, despite Barr lamenting the age of the Rolling Stones at a budget estimates hearing this week.
It has never even really been about the cost of moving Parkes Way, because it was always known trying to fit a stadium on the Civic pool site would be logistically challenging.
If you're looking for positives, the only one you'll be able to find if you look really hard is that the decision to shatter a Civic dream has forced the government to put all of its eggs in the Bruce basket.
I know, it hardly seems like a positive for those who suffer through the cold nights or the teams who struggle to create an exciting vibe at an oval that has been transformed into a rectangular field.
But if it's done right - with cafes, bars, housing, hotels, a new stadium, a new arena and a thriving precinct - it has to be a positive. Canberra sport fans are fed up with waiting. It's time to do something.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
