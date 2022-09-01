Don't forget the Canberra FunFair continues this weekend, including on Sunday, Father's Day.
The fair will be held across two sessions on Saturday and Sunday (10am to 2pm) and (3pm to 7pm).
Advertisement
Buy a wristband for $30 and get unlimited rides. Or you can buy single-ride tickets on the day.
Rides include dodgem cars, ferris wheel, teacup, bungy trampolines and many more. Impact Church is at 200 Clive Steele Avenue, Monash. Tickets are from ticketebo.com.au/canberrafunfair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.