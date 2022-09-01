The Canberra Times
Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis coming to Floriade in Commonwealth Park

September 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Costa will be at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park on Sunday, September 25 to visit Floriade. Picture supplied

Australia's favourite gardener Costa Georgiadis will be visiting Floriade, which opens in Commonwealth Park on September 17.

