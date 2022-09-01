Australia's favourite gardener Costa Georgiadis will be visiting Floriade, which opens in Commonwealth Park on September 17.
Costa, a landscape architect and host of Gardening Australia, will be at Floriade on Sunday, September 25.
He'll be on Stage 88 that day from noon to 1pm sharing his love of nature and the joy of gardening.
Costa will also meet and greet the Floriade crowds from 10am to 11am, and 2pm to 3pm on September 25.
Floriade returns to Commonwealth Park after a two-year COVID hiatus from September 17 to October 16.
