A proposal to build 150 houses for defence personnel in Canberra's west has raised concerns for federal Labor members, with developers awaiting an approval contingent on contentious environmental laws.
Alicia Payne has raised her concerns with Defence Housing Australia, following a push from Canberra conservationists to scrap the Lawson North development.
Ms Payne said while the proposal was going through the proper environmental protection process, there were some concerns over the strength of those laws.
Labor's response to the regulation's effectiveness is due at year's end, after a 2020 review found it in need of fundamental reform.
The Conservation Council ACT region has called the development a "death by a thousand cuts" to biodiversity, as a proportion of the 443 total dwellings would be built over more than 15 hectares of protected grassland.
Ms Payne said she'd heard the concerns, discussed during a pre-election forum hosted by the council in May, and raised them with Defence Housing last parliamentary term.
"I'm keen to listen to all perspectives on this and I urge the community to constructively engage with the process in good faith," Ms Payne said this week.
The Conservation Council has called for Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite, who is responsible for defence housing, to veto the proposal.
It is understood Mr Thistlethwaite will respond following a briefing on the matter. Senator Gallagher said she'd discussed the issue with Defence Housing Australia and urged the ACT Conservation Council to engage constructively with developers and the statutory process underway to assess the proposed project.
Conservationists say the recently submitted plan will cut threatened ecosystems in two, increasing the danger of weed invasion and fragmenting populations of the vulnerable striped legless lizard.
Rainer Rehwinkel, an ecologist with Friends of Grassland, said the ACT is a national stronghold for the Commonwealth-listed critically endangered natural temperate grassland.
He said it was disappointing to see Defence Housing persist with this project knowing nationally significant environmental values existed at the site.
Mr Rehwinkel said less than 1 per cent of these grasslands were now formally protected in Australia.
"Although it may not look like it to the untrained eye, critically endangered natural temperate grasslands, like those at Lawson North, are incredibly diverse," he said.
"Over 500 native plant species call the habitat home and an even greater number of animal species, most of which are insects."
Mr Rehwinkel said grasslands supported many threatened species, including the golden sun moth, striped legless lizard, and perunga grasshopper.
"Destroying their habitat at Lawson will only make their survival more precarious," he said.
"There comes a point when you can't offset environmental destruction anymore."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
