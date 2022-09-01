The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Spirit of consensus key to summit success

By The Canberra Times
September 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Has Peter Dutton committed a tactical blunder by snubbing the summit? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The Albanese government's Jobs+Skills summit got off to a strong start on Thursday despite, or perhaps at least in part because of, hysterical denunciations by conservative politicians and right wing media influencers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.