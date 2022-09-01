The Albanese government's Jobs+Skills summit got off to a strong start on Thursday despite, or perhaps at least in part because of, hysterical denunciations by conservative politicians and right wing media influencers.
While, as Mr Albanese has repeatedly said, the summit is not a magic bullet, it is a sincere attempt to develop a spirit of consensus and unity by bringing people representing a wide range of competing, but also mutually dependent, interests together to talk through their differences.
The Prime Minister is quite right when he says that Australians have conflict fatigue.
On Thursday morning he thanked the delegates for the spirit, as well as the content, of their contributions and stressed this was not an appropriate venue at which to pull the scabs off festering wounds.
"Let's promise each other that we won't spend them [the next two days] playing our greatest hits, re-hashing the same arguments or re-heating old conflicts," he said.
"Our goal and indeed our responsibility - all of us - is to carry the conversation to the common ground, where the work is done and the progress is made. Building a stronger, fairer economy on the broadest possible foundation. Compromises will need to negotiated, sacrifices will need to be made".
It was apparent, even before the summit began, consensus was alive and well. Wednesday's national cabinet meeting reached agreement - against the odds - to reduce the isolation period for workers exposed to COVID from seven days to five in order reduce pandemic-related absenteeism.
National cabinet also nutted out the bones of a $1.1 billion joint Commonwealth, state and territory program to create an additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places for 2023. While the full benefits of this will take a few years to flow through, it is a start to addressing the national skills shortage.
The willingness by Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott and the secretary of the ACTU, Sally McManus, to work together on enterprise bargaining reform ahead of this week's gathering is also a sign that outcomes considered impossible during Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison years might be within reach. It seems significant industrial relations reform - including even multi-employer bargaining and an overhaul of the BOOT - is on the table.
Even Innes Wilcox, the chief executive of the Ai group who has made no secret of his opposition to sector bargaining, moderated his tone on Thursday morning.
"Leading into this summit there have been calls from the ACTU for a system that enables a greater level of multi-employer or sector-based bargaining," he said. "Let me just say that we are not convinced of the need for radical or risky reform. Part of the issue is that the ACTU to date has provided little detail on their proposal."
Rather than rejecting the idea he had previously described as a "job killer" out of hand, Mr Wilcox called for further clarification.
"Industry stands ready to assist," he said. "Ready, willing and able to participate in conversations about how to move the system along."
Jon Davies, the CEO of the Australian Constructors Association, was also ready to talk turkey, telling the summit: "Change will only happen if government, industry and unions leave behind the baggage of history. We all need to work collaboratively together as never seen before".
The Liberal party, which has distanced itself from the event with Peter Dutton dismissing it as "the union summit", is now at odds with many key groups representing the interests from which it has traditionally drawn strong financial and ideological support.
It would appear the opposition leader has cut off his nose to spite his face.
