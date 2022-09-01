The long-awaited two-day Jobs and Skills Summit officially kicked off on Thursday. While the federal government has promised it won't be another talkfest, the proof will be in the pudding.
At the summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanse announced his intention to create 180,000 additional fee-free TAFE places.
He said Australians needed to gain the skills required to get good jobs.
"I want this to be the beginning, not the end, of progress we see on skills over the next two days," he said.
A total of 143 representatives gathered in Parliament House in Canberra, all vying to have their voices heard.
In a joint statement ahead of the summit, the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Business Council of Australia called for Commonwealth paid parental leave benefits to be boosted to 26 weeks from 18.
Agriculture leaders warned that if the sector's labour crisis is allowed to drag on, there will dire consequences from the farm gate to the dinner plate.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said solving the sector's labour crisis would take a "combination of measures", including training up domestic workers.
The summit was told that eliminating racism in the workplace and securing ongoing employment for Indigenous Australians must be a priority for all organisations.
A first step is recognising racism as a genuine work health and safety issue, University of Queensland Business School Indigenous engagement director Sharlene Leroy-Dyer said.
Dr Leroy-Dyer said Indigenous workers who experience racism and a lack of action to combat it will often leave the workplace.
She told the summit this perpetuates a welfare mentality rather than empowering Indigenous people to take up employment opportunities.
The summit has also been urged to put women at the forefront of workplace reform.
But the federal government must also take action to ensure women can participate fully in the workforce, independent MP Zoe Daniel said.
Gender impact statements on all new legislation, strengthening worker flexibility rights and mandating gender pay gap reporting are some of the changes the government could make to benefit female workers, Ms Daniel said.
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott wants businesses to tap into a workforce of people living with a disability who are ready and willing to enter the job market.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
