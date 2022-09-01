The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Proof is in the pudding for Jobs and Skills Summit

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Jobs and Skills Summit on Thursday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The long-awaited two-day Jobs and Skills Summit officially kicked off on Thursday. While the federal government has promised it won't be another talkfest, the proof will be in the pudding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.