The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bison glasshouse twinkles in the sun as Canberra artisan Brian Tunks takes stock

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:06am, first published September 1 2022 - 10:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bison glassware is now housed in its own special space at The Plot in Pialligo, the light playing with the colours. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's Brian Tunks of Bison ceramics fame added beautiful glassware to his repertoire almost a decade ago and now he has a specific place to show and sell it - "the glasshouse" at The Plot in Pialligo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.