The Canberra Times
Opinion

Amanda Vanstone: Labor's 100 day report card is a load of baloney

By Amanda Vanstone
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's party recently outlined its achievements in the first 100 days of government. Picture by James Croucher

Milestones make easy headlines; the first 100 days has an air of history about it. So it's no surprise that social media carries Labor's self report card on its first 100 days. The first 100 days goes in a flash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.