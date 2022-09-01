I have an absolutely genius idea to stop this happening. Every single migrant worker, unskilled or skilled, who arrives in this country should be signed up immediately to the relevant union before the first day of work. Every migrant worker should then have an assigned unionist, their own delegate, to help and defend their rights. I could just appoint myself (or Tony Burke could appoint me) to being the delegate for foreign workers coming here to work in hospitality. I'd spend my days checking pay arrangements and signing them up to United Workers Union, the union which represents the majority of those workers. I can see it now - a state-appointed official union recruiter, one for every sector.