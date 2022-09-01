AIS meeting set to start precinct redevelopment talks

"One thing is abundantly clear: there's a massive amount of surplus land there ... We are interested in sitting down with them, understanding their redevelopment ideas and then how we can build a precinct around their redevelopment plans."
Advertisement
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry backed the decision to shift the focus away from Civic and on to the AIS plans.
"We need to have these conversations with the sports commission and with the new federal Labor government about what that could look like, but I reckon there's some great possibilities for that area as a sports precinct, in hospitality and accommodation," Berry said.
"There's opportunities. Everybody in Canberra wants a new stadium, we all agree. When and where is the thing everybody wants to know. Both Andrew and I have written to Kieren, the new [commission] chief executive."
Pocock said the government needed an "ambitious vision" for Canberra.
"This is about more than just Brumbies or Raiders games, it's about attracting new teams, creating a space for major music concerts and also investing in a new convention space for business events," he said.
"I appreciate there are pressures on the budget but I also know there are plenty of private sector investors who will pitch in to help fund this if we get the setting right.
"We've seen new venues in places like Townsville and Geelong totally revitalise the town and local economy. That's what I want for Canberra."
Barr, who was at the federal government's jobs summit on Thursday, said the ACT would declare the AIS project an "urban renewal precinct and undertake the same sort of activity as the Kingston Foreshore and West Basin."
"There are concepts we developed 13 years ago ... it's not as if there's been no thinking [about Bruce].
"Bruce was always the least encumbered, it's already there and there's a lot of land. It's weaknesses at the moment are there's nothing else out there.
"Unfortunately, the cost of the perfect outcome [in Civic] is just too high. So we go with a very good outcome."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.