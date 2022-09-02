Prime Minister Ben Chifley has got his pipe back.
After a shocking piece of vandalism deprived him of his trademark appendage on a famous statue near Parliament House, a replacement has been welded back on.
The iconic sculpture is once again complete.
"Chifley wouldn't be Chifley without his pipe," the sculptor who created the sculpture, Peter Corlett, told The Canberra Times.
The pipe was Ben Chifley's trademark when he was treasurer from 1941 and then Australia's 16th prime minister from 1945 until 1949. It identified him in newspaper cartoons, swathed in puffs of smoke. It presented an image in a time of war of a dependable uncle.
The statue of him walking alongside his predecessor as 14th prime minister, John Curtin, was commissioned by the ACT government in 2011, and then "unveiled" by the 27th prime minister, Julia Gillard. (In case you're wondering, the 15th prime minister was Frank Forde but only for seven days).
The pipe was there on the statue for a decade until a person or persons unknown deliberately sawed it off - not snapped it off - in a drunken bit of late-night daftness for an unknown motive.
Many had loved the statue. In a cold winter, some put scarves on the two men (one with a label saying: if you need it, take it).
When the sculptor, Peter Corlett, heard of the desecration, he resolved to remake the pipe. He made a mould in wax and reforged the pipe in bronze. He then sent it to a friend in Canberra who welded it back on.
The restoration was welcomed by Jon Stanhope, the ACT's chief minister from 2001 to 2011, who commissioned the work in the first place.
"I just hope people respect it and leave it alone," he said.
He despaired over the amount of vandalism inflicted on public art in Canberra. He thinks cameras may now be the best way of protecting the Chifley-Curtin statue.
"There is a role for CCTV," he said. "I would support a camera in this case."
Mr Stanhope commissioned the statue of the two prime ministers and suggested they be depicted as they were photographed walking near the Kurrajong Hotel where MPs stayed when Parliament was sitting.
The site was chosen carefully to try to match the location exactly to where the two were photographed in 1945. Trees in the background in black-and-white pictures then were compared with the present day trees.
Mr Corlett said he made the two men walk out of step in his sculpture to make a point that their policies were slightly different.
The work remains one of his favourites.
He feels it captures an "innocence" of the time - two political giants walking alone in public.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
