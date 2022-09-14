As a whole, the exhibition has a somewhat sombre and subdued mood with the paintings emerging as rather personal contemplations on nature, nature that has been brought home and dissected in the studio. Some of the small paintings, such as Tower in bush greens, 2021, are little contemplative gems with interesting patterned heavily worked surfaces. This one is a very focussed and highly personalised painting where small pockets of energy are confined within pools of green and blue. It is a clever little painting, but its cleverness is not showy or overt, rather it is employed to seduce the eye and to open up a field for contemplation. Generally, they are very compressed paintings in which a broad field of observation of nature has been concentrated within a rather confined "still life" format.