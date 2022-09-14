Ruth Waller: Paintings '21-'22. Nancy Sever Gallery. Until September 25. nancysevergallery.com.au.
Ruth Waller has spent about four decades teaching art in Sydney and Canberra and only about four years ago returned to full-time studio practice. As a teacher, she had an enviable reputation as a well-informed and empathetic mentor who guided many a nervous and insecure student through the minefield of an art-school education.
Throughout this time, Waller managed to sustain her own art practice with numerous exhibitions, residencies and international travel. However, it is only recently that all excuses have vanished and her art practice has become the day job and the main game. This exhibition consists of about 26 recent relatively small-scale acrylic paintings on wood panels or linen, some supplemented with painted chunks of balsa wood. Thematically, one could describe them as variations on the tradition of still life genre paintings with imaginary vases into which the artist has gathered her impressions from her frequent walks in the bush capital.
Waller writes about her new show in the exhibition catalogue, "a series of improvisations stimulated by daily walks in local bushland and suburban and botanic gardens. Loosely floral motifs are gathered together as bouquets and vessels, and small blocks of colour emerge in relief or extend the composition, spilling out and subtly breaking with pictorial conventions".
The exhibition has been well received by the Canberra art audience with more than half of the works finding homes on the opening day of the show.
Idris Murphy claims to have pioneered the use of acrylic metallic paints in easel painting and certainly today it is in vogue, particularly in paintings coming out of Sydney. Waller, together with a number of other artists, has enjoyed glitter in her paintings and in this series she fully embraces metallic pigments. In a number of paintings, including Silver composition with mineral cluster, 2021, she alludes to the heavy metal presence in her titles. Also, in many of the pieces, painted lumps of wood around the edges of the painting or protruding from the body of the work erode the two-dimensionality of the pieces creating ambiguous pieces for contemplation.
As a whole, the exhibition has a somewhat sombre and subdued mood with the paintings emerging as rather personal contemplations on nature, nature that has been brought home and dissected in the studio. Some of the small paintings, such as Tower in bush greens, 2021, are little contemplative gems with interesting patterned heavily worked surfaces. This one is a very focussed and highly personalised painting where small pockets of energy are confined within pools of green and blue. It is a clever little painting, but its cleverness is not showy or overt, rather it is employed to seduce the eye and to open up a field for contemplation. Generally, they are very compressed paintings in which a broad field of observation of nature has been concentrated within a rather confined "still life" format.
Another very effective small painting is Black vase with fern leaf, 2022. The title guides the mind to search and find the black vase and to locate the prominent fern in the foreground. The earthy palette is subtle and is employed to echo the main compositional forms and to create an enchanted space. The personalised surface and the organic forms again invite a response of personal contemplation.
COVID has generally made a lot of artists somewhat introspective and the local slices of nature that are at hand have become the raw materials through which to contemplate the world.
