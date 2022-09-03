The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

ACT government's proposed drug decriminalisation bill is one step forward, two steps back

By Desmond Manderson, Helen Keane, Anna Olsen
September 3 2022 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The Drugs of Dependence (Personal Use) Amendment Bill now before the ACT Legislative Assembly proposes to decriminalise the possession of a range of commonly used illicit drugs, including heroin, cocaine, amphetamines and ecstasy. A recent survey by the Uniting Church found that by a wide margin the ACT community supports such a measure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.