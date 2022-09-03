So why is the ACT government determined to bake half a cake? This is where it gets complicated. There is an underlying legal anomaly only briefly alluded to in the recent Legislative Assembly debate. As noted above, some years ago ACT law raised the thresholds that distinguish personal possession from trafficking: for example by raising the definition of possession from 2g heroin to 5g heroin, and so on. Commonwealth drug offences did not follow suit. Since then, there has been a divergence between territory and Commonwealth laws - those found in possession of between two and five grams of heroin, for example, can be charged with possession under ACT law or with the much more serious crime of trafficking under Commonwealth law.