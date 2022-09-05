Capital Food Group is bringing some warmth to Canberra Centre, opening up an Italian bottega in the beauty garden.
"After COVID we had a bit of a rethink and refocus on our brand, and Canberra Centre management saw one of our other sites out in Belconnen," says company owner Ben McDonald.
Advertisement
"And so they approached us and said they wanted us to add a bit of warmth into this area, and come up with something European and attractive."
Negozio By Amelia features bar and deli offerings, including Italian wines, sweets, coffee and small goods.
The spot opened first thing on Friday, and will be open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, with extended hours until 9pm on Friday.
Italian products also line the shelve - beverages (think bottles of Aperol and Campari), juices and pasta, cook books and coffee.
"We've got some really, really good imported Italian pastas that are smashing and are really inexpensive and completely knock out of the park the generic brands we get from the supermarket," McDonald says.
"And a lot of really good Italian wines as well."
The venue uses coffee from Roasting Warehouse, a Melbourne-based business who have developed a special blend for Negozio.
Capital Food Group also runs Pasticceria Amelia at Belconnen Markets, which boasts an array of Italian sweets.
"The first reason we started this is because the Italian community had very limited places to go and enjoy, or those who enjoy Italian food," McDonald says.
"There are a few very good restaurants around but we lacked something a bit more casual and a bit easier, particularly on the north side."
READ MORE:
"So we're hoping for it to be a place for those who are curious about Italian products, and also those who know Italian products are able to grab something."
There's no rigidity about who can enjoy Negozio, and McDonald says the space is designed to be versatile.
"We have quite a broad range, our target market, we can't really focus on just one because it's a shopping center."
Whether it's something quick and easy for office workers passing by, a space to sit back with a drink after some shopping, or a Friday night antipasto platter, all bases are covered.
Advertisement
The venue will be run by eight staff, though McDonald says staffing continues to be an issue for the issue amid labour shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is located behind Raku, in the Canberra Centre beauty garden.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.