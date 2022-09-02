The ACT Brumbies remain his top priority, but Laurie Fisher has declared his desire to continue with the Wallabies coaching staff until next year's World Cup.
The veteran made a long-awaited step to the international arena last month when named Australia's interim defence coach for the remainder of the Rugby Championship.
Two weeks into the job and Fisher is thriving, having helped the Wallabies shore up their defensive structures in last Saturday's victory over South Africa.
Fisher has long been linked to the Australian set up, considered a leading contender for the head coaching role in 2007 before the job was ultimately handed to Robbie Deans.
He then knocked back an opportunity to join the staff in 2014, having recently signed a contract with Gloucester.
Now, with the Super Rugby season over and all eyes on the Rugby Championship, the 64-year-old was able to fully commit to the Wallabies on a short-term basis.
Rugby Australia and the Brumbies are currently working out the logistics of extending Fisher's tenure to include the upcoming spring tour and potentially into 2023.
Such an agreement is not uncommon, Dan McKellar juggling the Brumbies head coach and Wallabies assistant coach positions until he joined the national setup full-time in June.
Fisher is hopeful a deal can be arranged, on the proviso it does not detract from his work in Canberra.
"I've been around and about a fair while but the timing's never been right to join the Wallabies," Fisher said. "There have been offers made in the past and interest shown, but it's never been at the right time.
"I've been lucky getting to the back end of my career and it's landed in my lap.
"It would be such a thrill to be able to work through to a World Cup. To be part of a Wallaby program that's aiming to be successful there, it's something I'd love to do."
Having worked alongside McKellar for the past five years at the Brumbies, Fisher was well aware of what to expect from the Wallabies forwards coach.
Head coach Dave Rennie, however, has proved a vastly different character.
The pair are both focused on ensuring every detail is accounted for, however McKellar wears his heart on his sleeve while the New Zealander is much more reserved.
It's led to an interesting dynamic within the Wallabies camp, Fisher also able to receive a new insight into many players previously only seen as opponents.
It's an experience the veteran feels has made him a better coach and will ultimately benefit the Brumbies throughout the next Super Rugby season.
"I've been able to get an insight into players from other teams that you don't normally see; their skillsets, their psyche," he said.
"All the coaches have little points of difference. I've seen some great drills I hadn't seen before, there's been some good discussion about why we're doing things and how to go about them.
"As a coach, you pick things up wherever you go. I'm with quality coaches and quality players, there's plenty for me to get out of this experience."
Ever the perfectionist, Fisher was left disappointed with the way the Wallabies finished last week's win over South Africa.
Having held their opponents to just three points for 74 minutes, Australia conceded two late tries to see their winning margin cut to eight and miss out on a bonus point.
Given the close nature of the Rugby Championship, such a result could prove critical at the back end of the tournament.
The late tries have, however, enabled Fisher to latch on to an area of focus this week.
With substitutes playing an ever greater role in international rugby, the coach said it's up to the Wallabies finishers to lift the intensity irrespective of the scoreline.
"It was really disappointing," he said. "We lost some lineouts, had poor kick chase.
"The replacements were not connecting with the guys who played big minutes. They came on and tried too hard rather than working as a connected group, like we had been for most of the game.
"We had the opportunity to give them no tries for 80 minutes. It's disappointing but it gives you something to improve and dissect the following week."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
