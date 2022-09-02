COVID-19 cases remained low in Canberra on Friday, but the territory did report the death of another person with the virus.
ACT Health reported the death of a man in his 90s, bringing the total death toll since March 2020 to 125.
There were 163 cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday, 74 of which were recorded on PCR tests, while 89 people tested positive on rapid antigen tests. It takes the seven-day rolling average from 203 to 191. It is the first time this year that the rolling average has gone below 200.
There are 1110 active cases in the ACT currently, bringing the total cases over the course of the pandemic to 202,895.
There are 91 people in ACT hospitals with COVID-19, none of them are being cared for in ICU. This comparse with 92 in hospital the day before and two in intensive care.
Friday's death follows the death of another man in his 80s with COVID-19 on Thursday.
57.3 per cent of Canberrans aged 50 and over have received four doses of a vaccine. Those aged 16 and over with three doses is now at 78.1 per cent, while children and teenagers aged five to 15, with two doses, is at 77.8 per cent.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
