Zane Marolt was ready to take the next step in his rugby journey.
With opportunities limited at Australian Super Rugby clubs, the Queanbeyan lock had accepted a move overseas was his best option.
Advertisement
A deal with Japanese powers Suntory was on the table and almost agreed to.
Then the NSW Waratahs came calling.
Suddenly, the opportunity Marolt had long chased was here.
So instead of taking an offer from Japan, the 22-year-old jumped at the chance to remain in Australia and pursue both a Super Rugby debut and a Wallabies jersey.
"I was keen to stay in Australia, rather than going to Japan," Marolt said. "When the offer from the Waratahs came, it was hard to turn down.
"It's a better standard of rugby and it means more if you can debut in Super Rugby rather than overseas.
"Also having friends and family close by is important, Sydney is not far away from Queanbeyan. It was less money, but an easy decision to stay in Australia."
A Queanbeyan product, Marolt has spent the past four years chipping away in the Brumbies Academy.
While the move away from the ACT will be hard, he recognises it was required to progress his career.
"Three of the four Brumbies locks are Wallabies and there's probably another on the way. It was hard to break into that squad.
"It would've been nice to stay but I'm grateful to get an opportunity with the Waratahs."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.