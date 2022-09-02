It was one of the wildest weekends of rugby that's been played in Canberra.
Two semi-finals going to extra-time, one ending in a draw, the other decided by a 99th-minute penalty goal.
Such was the level of exhaustion, many Queanbeyan players didn't even have the energy to celebrate Sunday's 48-45 win over Uni-Norths.
For Tuggeranong, Saturday's 38-38 draw with the Royals was gut-wrenching. The mental pain was written all over the players' faces.
But the season rolls on for another week, the Vikings and Whites to do battle in a sudden-death preliminary final on Saturday.
It's been a week in which recovery has been the top priority, strength and conditioning coaches and physios taking centre stage to ensure the players are prepared for this weekend.
There have been ice baths, massages, recovery sessions in the pool and light weights in the gym, while the volume on the field has been carefully managed.
"It's been a busy week," Queanbeyan's head of strength and conditioning Phil Khanthavivone said. "They played 100 minutes on Sunday and then had to go to work on Monday.
"We had a recovery pool session on Monday night and then treated Tuesday like it was a Monday.
"The risk of injury this weekend is fairly high, which is why we took that recovery session so seriously. We've checked in with the boys to see how they're going.
"Just checking in plays a big role in injury prevention, it allows us to manage their bodies. One-hundred minutes of footy is 100 minutes, it takes a toll. We can't prevent that, this week was about recovering from it."
Given we are 19 weeks into the season, the sides recognise there is little to be gained from lengthy, physical field sessions.
Instead, the focus is on fine-tuning and ensuring those drafted into the side as injury cover are fully aware of their roles and responsibilities on the field.
Vikings have been forced into a reshuffle, with flanker Luke Gersekowski and centre Rodney Iona both ruled out while halfback Ryan Lonergan is also under an injury cloud.
Tuggeranong coach Nick Scrivener recognises backing up from such a tough contest will be difficult.
In a tight competition, however, even the slightest dose of fatigue could provide Queanbeyan the upper hand.
"We've had some really good tussles with Queanbeyan," Scrivener said. "We've won at their place, they beat us at our place. We need to play well and control the momentum."
By virtue of finishing second on the ladder, Vikings gained a massive advantage heading into this weekend.
An extra day's rest might not seem a lot, but when recovering from such a taxing game, it is significant.
It wasn't until Wednesday that many of the Queanbeyan players started to feel like their bodies had recovered.
The mental toll also took time to overcome, the stress of a sudden-death semi-final leaving the Whites emotionally exhausted.
Offsetting that mental strain, however, has been the atmosphere at David Campese Oval.
Playing finals football for the first time since 2016, optimism is high the Whites can snap a 12-year John I Dent Cup title drought.
"There's been a good buzz around training this week," hooker Oliver Efkarpidis said. "A lot of the old boys are giving their two cents, especially the ones who have gone the distance and won competitions in the past.
"Hearing their advice, we're so excited about our opportunity. We're not going to let it go."
Preliminary final: Tuggeranong Vikings v Queanbeyan Whites at Viking Park, Saturday 3.20pm
Preliminary final: Canberra Royals v Uni-Norths Owls at Viking Park, Saturday 1.50pm
