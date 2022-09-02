The essential message conveyed in the performances at Thursday night's CSO concert Hearing the Land is the urgent need for humanity to listen. Listen to each other, listen to the plight of people in other countries, listen to the very young and the very old, those who are vulnerable and those who are striving - and above all, listen to the wisdom of the lands on which we live. Each of the six musical "acts" made the audience aware of the way in which humanity and nature are interdependent: we must learn a way of relating that strengthens communication across the globe and binds us closely to patterns of survival that are embedded in the natural environment and in each other.