The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Decision to focus on the Bruce stadium is the correct one

By Letters to the Editor
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It makes more sense to spend money upgrading the existing Bruce Stadium than to blow millions on a new stadium in the heart of the city. Picture by Reiner Schuster

I applaud Mr Barr's decision to curtail the building of a new stadium in Civic and to instead focus on redeveloping the current AIS and GIO Stadium site at Bruce. Firstly, it would save $500-$600 million of our taxpayer money, as well as an estimated additional $200 million on rerouting roadworks and relocating and building a new Civic pool.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.