Decision to focus on the Bruce stadium is the correct one

I applaud Mr Barr's decision to curtail the building of a new stadium in Civic and to instead focus on redeveloping the current AIS and GIO Stadium site at Bruce. Firstly, it would save $500-$600 million of our taxpayer money, as well as an estimated additional $200 million on rerouting roadworks and relocating and building a new Civic pool.
As we already have a functioning 25,000 seat stadium in Bruce, what would be the point of building this new stadium in Civic? As Mr Barr rightly points out, with only two current football teams in the ACT (Raiders and ACT Brumbies), the new stadium would only be used 20-30 times a year with a dead space for 340 days of the year.
I attended the Manly vs Raiders match at the GIO Stadium on a cool but beautiful sunny day on Saturday, August 27. After an absence of a few years, I was very impressed with the appearance and upkeep of the stadium. There was a great atmosphere in the 16,000 plus crowd.
I note continuing criticism in the local press of the absence of sufficient undercover seating. Well on that Saturday afternoon, the people who were the warmest and cheeriest seemed to be those sitting under the glorious winter sun.
Not everyone wants to sit undercover on a beautiful, sunny Canberra day or a starry night. While rain may be a factor on some occasions, those occasions are few and far between.
The Canberra Stadium is still a beautifully built and practical stadium and I can see no reason why it needs to be replaced with a new stadium.
It is only 10 minutes from the city and close to all the Belconnen and Gungahlin suburbs, as well as easy driving distance from Tuggeranong and nearby NSW towns.
I see that Andrew Barr has abandoned the idea of a new rugby stadium on the site of Canberra Olympic Pool because we cannot afford the necessary relocation of Parkes Way.
Obviously, his next move has to be abandonment of the tram, because we cannot afford the cost of raising London Circuit (and so many other costs associated with the tram).
Andrew, over to you for comment, please.
One of the reasons why Putin is denying former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev a state funeral is that he would be painfully aware of the difference in the way he and Mr Gorbachev are perceived internationally.
When I, and millions of others who grew up under the shadow of nuclear bomb, learnt of Mr Gorbachev's passing, we paused to remember a man who made the world safer for us and our children.
Mr Putin's passing, sad to say, can't come soon enough.
He is a tyrant, a bully and an imperialist who has reignited the Cold War and brought back the prospect of a global nuclear catastrophe and the threat of mutually assured destruction.
When he dies I, if my ageing bones are up to it, will join the many who will be dancing in the streets.
It's not surprising that the Kremlin won't hold a state funeral for Gorbachev. He tried to bring the ossified Soviet Union out of the stone age and into the 21st century, whilst in the meantime, Putin is trying to bring it back from the grave.
It is noted that Gorbachev's grandparents were Ukrainian.
While Putin is currently smashing up Ukraine, it would be grossly embarrassing for him if it became more widely known that Gorbachev's grandparents were Ukrainian. What a devious thug Putin is.
I know that there's a lot of crime in the 'burbs and we all know not to leave the car, even for a second, with the engine running. Where on earth, however, does it end?
This week I was weeding the front garden bed. I put down the bucket I was collecting the weeds in while I went inside for a glass of water. Technically, it was on the front nature strip.
When I returned, the bucket had disappeared, leaving only a small pile of weeds.
Was it an opportunistic crime or a mistaken kerbside "freebee"? My grandson thought it might have been the Tin Man looking for parts, but it was plastic.
Could it be a sociological consequence of galloping inflation and stagnant wages?
The traumas caused by e-scooters, including severe brain and spinal injuries are not unexpected - who would have thought? ("E-scooter injuries double in Victoria", August 27, p.28).
Even more concerning to me is the number of injured pedestrians.
In Victoria, 66 people were admitted to the Alfred's intensive care unit in the past 12 months, a five-year high.
I can attest to a similar threat from e-scooters in Canberra.
For example, many older people use the footpath along Ainslie Avenue in Reid to Civic.
E-scooters often create dangerous situations for these pedestrians, and near-misses are not uncommon.
The scooters are going far too fast, sometimes with two people aboard. Why is the ACT government missing in action?
There is much outcry at the present time about the difficulty of making ends meet due to the increasing cost of living. Hard as it is for the average wage earner, how much worse is it for those on JobSeeker, struggling with the impossibility of living on the paltry sum of $46 per day?
Labor is saying that they will stick with their promise to give Stage 3 tax cuts to the wealthy as legislated by the LNP.
I think there would be widespread approval in the electorate if they were instead to put some of this taxpayer money into a significant increase to the JobSeeker benefit.
It would be a far better and fairer use of taxpayer funds, and more in keeping with what we expect from a Labor government. Axe the tax cuts, Labor.
I'm an old white male and as I travel around this wonderful country I'm often asked "where are you from?". The questioners' backgrounds themselves vary and include all states of the nation and a good many overseas points of origin.
I usually tell them "I was born in Canberra" followed by a question of my own, "and you?". Overseas born enquirers are never the problem - just those of Australian origin, whatever their ethnicity.
From them I can expect comments like "oh, that's such a cold place", or "they're all idiots down there. Don't know what they're doing".
The comment re the cold is easily dealt with. As to the other comments, my favourite response is to say that "Canberra is a nice place, it's just the outsiders you've been sending there to run the country that have been the problem".
Usually shuts down the conversation pretty quickly.
Like Dr Podger ("Andrew Podger: APS hierarchy and classification review report missed key point", canberratimes.com.au, August 28), I once issued my own APS correspondence. But by 1991, the rot had already set in.
After fewer than a dozen Ietters, my initiative was forbidden and reprimanded on the grounds that an ASO3 with six weeks' service could never release departmental correspondence under their own signature.
It mattered little that it offended me; the specious premise flagrantly offended the laws of nature.
Had I not already proven that it could indeed be done, and multiple times in one slow afternoon? Even after passing probation, I was considered an unworthy signatory for mere ministerials.
Worse, the initiative, potential and efficiency of junior APS officers have been shockingly squandered over the three following decades.
By 2022, the APS has further degenerated.
Even graduates are now relegated to mere "administrative assistants", in a perverse insult to our elite "game changers".
So someone paid $200,000 a year, assuming they're not already fiddling their tax return, will receive $9000 under Labor's tax cuts whereas a worker earning $45,000 a year will receive nothing.
And increasing the miserable $46 a day the unemployed receive to $70 would cost $8,760 for each recipient. Guess who needs it more.
Of course, there's no intention to close tax loop holes. Oh Labor, what's happened to your soul?
