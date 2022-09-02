A member of the public helped police arrest an alleged drink driver on Thursday night who tested almost seven times over the legal limit.
Police allege that at about 7.30pm a community member contacted ACT Policing to report a man slumped over his steering wheel at traffic lights in the city. The driver of a silver Honda Accord failed to respond through several cycles of light changes, before driving slowly through the CBD, at times on the wrong side of the road.
The member of public followed the driver from a safe distance and provided police with his location.
Advertisement
The 43-year-old man returned a breath analysis result of 0.331, almost seven times the 0.05 legal limit.
Officer in Charge of ACT Road Policing, Acting Inspector Travis Mills said his initial reaction to this was one of horror.
"This is not a case where someone has made a small miscalculation and chosen to drive, this is a deliberate - even foolhardy - decision that has put many lives at risk," he said.
"I would like to express my gratitude to the member of the public who reported this matter. This person may well have saved lives last night. Their response reminds us all that road safety is a shared responsibility.
"It also underscores the importance of reporting dangerous driving behaviour to police when you see it."
READ ALSO:
The man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on September 26 charged with high range drink driving, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, use of an unregistered motor vehicle, and use of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed a silver Honda Accord driving in an erratic manner between Belconnen and the Canberra CBD areas between 7 and 8pm on Thursday evening is urged to contact ACT CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website. Please quote reference 7204689.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.