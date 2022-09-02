A special Hall markets for Father's Day this Sunday

Bring your dad for a fun, family-filled day at a special Father's Day version of the Hall markets on Sunday.
The markets are at the Hall showground on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Some of the traders who will be there include Caleb Chubb from Chubbie Beards hand-made beard care products, Katrina from Uneke Goods which sells Himalayan salts, peppers and spices, and Tim from Reclaimed & Rustic who makes large rustic wooden mirrors.
Polly Chalvet from Handmade by the Chalvets will also be at the markets with her handmade sugar cookies in various designs, including for Father's Day.
Entry to the markets is by gold coin donation to Hartley Lifecare's disability services.
