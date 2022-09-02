KiteFest returns to Googong on Sunday for Father's Day

Don't forget community event KiteFest returns to Googong on Sunday to celebrate Father's Day after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Families are welcome to bring kites and picnic blankets, and enjoy a day outdoors celebrating both fathers and kites alike.
All shapes and sizes of kites are expected, from kites the size of buses to smaller kites for little children.
The Meat Wizard, Cinnaglaze and Googong Hogs will also be selling a range of food to treat dad with, while a local DJ will be providing inflight entertainment.
Googong will also be opening its skate park for families who prefer to skate their way on a skateboard, scooter or bicycle.
KiteFest is a community event hosted by Googong, a joint venture between residential developers Peet and Mirvac.
KiteFest is on from 11am to 2pm on Sunday at Rockley Oval, 15 Rockley Parade, Googong.
