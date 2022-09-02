The Canberra Times
Teenagers to face ACT Children's Court after alleged assault at Belconnen shopping centre

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
September 2 2022 - 3:10am
Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, assaulted a woman and brandished a large kitchen knife before stealing her handbag, police allege.

