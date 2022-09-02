Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, assaulted a woman and brandished a large kitchen knife before stealing her handbag, police allege.
The two girls will face the ACT Children's Court on Friday charged with offences including joint commission of aggravated robbery and breaching good behaviour orders after the aggravated robbery on Thursday night.
ACT Policing allege that at about 7.25pm, the girls approached a woman in a Belconnen shopping centre car park, demanding the woman hand over her car keys.
When the woman refused, the girls allegedly assaulted her and stole her handbag.
About 7.30pm, officers saw the alleged offenders cross the road toward a nearby park and apprehended them after a short foot pursuit.
Police searches recovered the woman's handbag, and located a large kitchen knife than had been brandished during the robbery.
The victim was taken to hospital by family members for assessment of injuries received during the incident.
Police will oppose bail as both of the alleged offenders are subject to previously-granted good behaviour orders, and the 13-year-old is also on bail for contravening a protection order.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
