A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Murrumbateman.
Emergency services were called to Murrumbateman Road at Murrumbateman, about 25km southeast of Yass, about 4.30am on Friday, after reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree.
NSW Ambulance paramedics found the driver of a Subaru Forester suffering serious injuries.
Despite their efforts, he died at the scene a short time later.
The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 60s.
The Hume Police District has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and established a crime scene.
Inquiries continue.
Polie ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
