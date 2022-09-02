There's been a lot of talking at the jobs summit - but it's not quite clear what will come out of it.
One thing that does seem more likely is longer parental leave. No decision has been made but the Prime Minister indicated that increasing paid parental leave entitlements are being considered by the federal government.
Advertisement
But - and here's the ever-present caveat - budget constraints will stop immediate action on the issue, Anthony Albanese said.
All the same, unions and businesses both want the paid leave entitlement extended from 18 to 26 weeks to help lift women's participation in the workforce.
Unity between employees and employers makes the measure much more likely.
But money is clearly looming large for the new government. What will it do, for example, about the Coalition's proposed tax cuts?
Critics are taking aim at the cuts worth more than $240 billion over a decade. Greens leader Adam Bandt, releasing an analysis by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office, said the tax cuts would "cost a fortune, and the wealthiest 20 per cent get close to 80 per cent of the money".
One of the heartening things to emerge from the summit was a commitment to close the gap in employment for people with a disability.
The government said it would commit more than $3 million to ensure more such Australians can access work. This is more than just a virtuous thing to do. It may also be a way of utilising talents that are currently untapped because of prejudice. There may be jobs that are unsuitable for some disabled people but it is also clear that some employers falsely imagine barriers that ought not to be there.
Skills are in short supply throughout the economy, including on the land. To try to ease those shortages in country Australia, a group has been set up to bring together the agricultural sector, unions and government in a bid to tackle what many think is a crisis.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced the establishment of the partnership. It will begin progressing some of the agreements to come out of the jobs and skills summit to ensure the sector gets its "fair share".
There is some good news for farming Australia, though. The Farmer Wants a Wife is on the way back.
There will no doubt be many elements to explore this season, as farmer Ben, farmer Benjamin, farmer Harry, farmer Paige, and farmer Will entertain us with their carefully choreographed awkward moments, well-scripted heart outpourings and amazement that none of the potential wives/husbands know how to change the rear diff of a '78 Landcruiser.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.