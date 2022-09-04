Plonked in the centre of Canberra's future Civic-based sporting dreams sits an old, albeit much-loved swimming pool, leaky at times, and covered in an ugly plastic bubble.
It sits on a city-central site prime for redevelopment but through fiscal and physical shortfalls now appears to have fallen from grace as the preferred location for Canberra's future multi-purpose sporting stadium.
Advertisement
The discussion over replacing the ageing, federally-owned Bruce stadium is one which has dragged on for more than 13 years.
The Australian Sports Commission wants to downsize its assets and would be eager to slice and dice its big Bruce campus to create something smaller and more suitable to its current business model. The land it doesn't want, of course, would be ideal for residential redevelopment.
But building a $500-$600 million stadium in the city, on the Civic pool site, to replace it appears not within the fiscal reach of the ACT government, at least not without a significant cash injection from the federal government.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, previously the chief spruiker for a Civic stadium back when he was just a lowly sports minister, now has progressively gone cold on the idea.
The ACT government completed a feasibility study which revealed it was possible to build a 25,000-seat venue on the site of the Civic pool if compromises were made to the design and Parkes Way was moved.
Yet at every turn, the problems became more complex and expensive. The project killer, it now appears, was the projected $200 million needed to move Parkes Way, or send it below ground and build the stadium partially above it.
Even the most complex infrastructure issues can be resolved by throwing enough money at them.
But for a small jurisdiction like the ACT, the higher these numbers had climbed, the farther away the project became.
The Chief Minister made the valid point that as desirable as a new Civic stadium was for our Brumbies and Raiders, the amount of use that facility would get per year for the amount of project expenditure it would demand didn't make for a logical economic argument.
And yet city-based sports stadiums are the on-trend item around the country. Their proponents say these big-ticket stadiums bring fans attracted to not just a sporting event, but to an experience.
To compound our misery, Canberra sporting fans could only watch on in envy as Sydney last week threw open the gates to its new $874 million Moore Park stadium.
Our former Wallaby superstar now Senator David Pocock is clinging to hopes of a Civic dream. He's convinced that redeveloping Bruce stadium would be a mistake and cites Sydney's Homebush sports precinct, built for the bustling 2000 Olympics but now a strangely remote and uninhabited place, as a possible portent of things to come should the focus shift away from the city.
"Everywhere you look around our city - around the nation's capital - you see a story of neglect, especially in terms of federal government funding," he said.
The last thing our city needs is a version of Homebush out at Bruce- Senator David Pocock
"If we want to talk about dead space, the last thing our city needs is a version of Homebush out at Bruce. People want an experience."
The island state finds itself in a similar bind to our own. Tasmania's latest push for an AFL team - a campaign which has gone on for decades - hinges on a $600 million spend on a new waterfront stadium in Hobart.
The big difference between the two stadium-funding dilemmas is that Canberra already has its established national sporting teams.
Advertisement
We don't need a team, we just need a stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.