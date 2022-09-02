Good news: Big Swoop is coming home to Garema Place soon

Good news - Big Swoop is coming home soon.
Everyone's favourite magpie - a half-tonne, 2.4-metre-tall sculpture - only had a very short stay in Garema Place when he arrived back in March and just hours later was targeted by vandals.
The work, created by Yanni Pounartzis and funded by the City Renewal Authority, was then taken to Sydney for repairs in April.
But the already much-loved artwork should be back in place in Garema Place in October, the authority said on Friday.
"Big Swoop has flown to Sydney for some rest, recuperation and repair and is due to fly back to its home in the City Centre this spring to catch maggie season," the authority told us.
"The popular installation will be made more durable and resilient with a strengthened fiberglass surface and it will receive a paint touch up."
The authority is also working with the artist on ways to keep the work safe into the future.
"The City Renewal Authority is working closely with the artist, Yanni Pounartzis to identify ways to keep Big Swoop safe while continuing to make it accessible to strengthen our community's connection to public spaces."
Watch this space.
