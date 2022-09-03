Canberra fathers are cherishing being stay-at-home dads, saying they want to be present and involved in their children's lives all the time and not incidentally or at the end of a long day at work.
First-time Canberra dads Ben Cheam, Damien Hillcrest and Chris Springett have all stayed home to look after their kids, one way or another, eons away from the never-changed-a-nappy generations of fathers of yesteryear.
They are the newer face of fatherhood as dads around the nation wake up this morning to breakfast in bed and handmade craft on Father's Day.
Chris, 37, of Richardson works nights and his wife works days so he can look after their 20-month-old daughter Phoebe full-time.
He says being at home with his little girl has changed his life in all kinds of ways, not least by "getting out and doing stuff and seeing things".
"I'd never been to a park in Canberra, we'd never had a zoo membership. Now we're doing stuff. We're finally actually looking at things," he said.
Damien, 33, of Crace was at home full-time caring for son Marcus from the age of four months until 15 months. Now Damien works part-time and his two-year-old son goes to daycare three days a week.
"I think a large part of it was that I was happier looking after Marcus rather than working and my wife is very much career-focused and I wanted to support her do that," he said.
IT professional Ben Cheam, of Monash, took seven months off work to care for his daughter Ada, now 14 months. He and his wife also changed to work four days a week so each could look after her for a day while she goes to childcare for three days.
"It was great to have that time off to get used to being a parent," Ben, 38, said.
"I wanted to share the responsibility and let my wife get back to work."
Damien, a public servant, said fatherhood had been "good but I haven't slept in two years".
"It's lovely watching all the little milestones. Roll over, then crawl and then climbing and running away and talking," he said.
Chris, who works nights in printing, said he learned from example because his own dad stayed at home to look after the kids while his mum went out to work.
"It was great growing up with him at home. I still remember getting home from school and him vacuuming the house. He was always there. He was available for sports on the weekend, he was available for all the after school care," Chris said.
Kaleen dad Brendon Le Lievre has two children, Theo, six, and Fletcher, three.
A former public servant, he had six months at home with Theo before starting a coaching business and then branching off into helping first-time dads, especially those who were wanting to spend more time with their kids and trying to navigate their options at work but didn't know "how to have that conversation".
"And the conversation for dads at work is still a little different and the responses are like 'We'll be busy here' or 'Do you need that much time off?' or even, 'What's your wife doing?'. When it should be, 'How awesome is that, you want to spend time with your child'."
Brendon is also the coordinator of a Man with a Pram walk at Eddison Park in Woden on Sunday, Father's Day. The event is initiated by the national Dad's Group organisation that helps to connect and support fathers around the nation. All are welcome.
"I just love every time that dads get together they talk about their joys and their exciting moments and they share and what can feel quite individualised becomes common," Brendon said.
"So it's easier for them to engage with it, you know, offer tips they have, learn some tips that other dads might have."
Lockdowns probably saw more fathers at home with their children than ever before - and plenty discovered they didn't want that time to end.
"It's nice to see dads around with their kids and recognise that dads do dad differently to how mums mum and that's good for kids and it's good for dads," Brendon said.
"The dads I'm talking to have recognised they do want to be around a bit more and they want to contribute more, which is wonderful. So I'm encouraging kids, 'Don't assume'. Go into work and ask - 'Can I work part-time?', 'Can I take some leave?'.
"But when dads don't get the chance to talk to other dads about that, they don't quite know how to navigate that. I'll be working part-time again next year and spending a day a week with my youngest, which is fantastic and doing drop-offs and all the rest."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
