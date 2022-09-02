If there's one thing Brumbies fans and players know about Dan McKellar it's that he takes pride in a flawless lineout.
So if anyone was most disappointed with the Wallabies' performance at the set-piece against South Africa last week it was the former ACT head coach.
With Australia winning just seven of their 13 lineouts, McKellar has been determined to ensure there is an immediate turnaround in Saturday's re-match with the Springboks.
"Dan's had us training hard on the lineouts," James Slipper said. "It was a big part of our game that struggled.
"You've got to be honest and you've got to be better because the Springboks will crucify you there if you don't get quality ball."
The clash marks the first rugby union game at the new Sydney Football Stadium, the Wallabies to run out in front of a sold-out crowd.
Slipper said there's little need for any extra motivation, but after the disappointing loss to England next door at the Sydney Cricket Ground in July, the opportunity to open the SFS with a win provides an added incentive.
The Wallabies are hoping to turn the venue into a fortress and that's a goal that must start on Saturday night.
"It's an awesome field," Slipper said. "Walking out here this morning, the seats feel on top of you so I can only imagine what a full house will be like, the atmosphere will be humming. All the boys are pretty excited.
"I can see this stadium turning into a fortress for us. A big Sydney crowd, they're passionate about their rugby.
"We plan to make sure we play a game that not only the fans around Australia are proud of, but also the fans who come out and watch us play."
