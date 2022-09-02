The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'I wish I could play with Lauren Jackson': Alex Bunton embraces Canberra Capitals battle against the GOAT

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:39am, first published 4:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Capitals will play 11 games at the NCCC this season, with round six marking one of their biggest fixtures.

There is a special reason behind why Canberra Capitals' forward Alex Bunton has her eye on round six in the WNBL.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.