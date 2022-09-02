There is a special reason behind why Canberra Capitals' forward Alex Bunton has her eye on round six in the WNBL.
It's because it marks a chance to battle it out against one of the greatest basketballers of all time - Lauren Jackson.
Advertisement
It would have been a dream for Bunton to line up in a Capitals' jersey alongside LJ this season, but she gets the next best thing, playing against her in December.
"There's some big names coming back, I'm sure you've all heard down at Southside, which is going to be pretty exciting," Bunton said.
"I love that, the challenge and the privilege of playing against Lauren. I wish I could play with her, but to play against her is going to be something special."
Despite both signing with the Capitals during the 2012-13 season, Bunton never got the chance to take to the court with her, as Jackson was injured.
The next season the Capitals missed the deadline to sign the former WNBA MVP, and Jackson played in China instead.
That is why when LJ makes her return to Canberra with the Southside Flyers on December 18, it will be a big moment.
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Bunton herself knows the path back from retirement well, having returned to the court last season after a two-year break.
As her second season since her return approaches, a few things are different.
There is more certainty in fixtures, with 11 games locked in at the NCCC, midweek games are on the cards, all WNBL games will be streamed on free-to-air's 9Now, and a select few are destined for ESPN.
The Capitals kick off their 2022-23 season with a home game against Bendigo Spirit on November 4, with six fixtures scattered through, before ending their season with four home games.
The 28-year-old said the clarity of having all 21 games locked in, compared to last season's penciled in fixtures due to COVID-19 border restrictions, was a nice change.
But the main takeaway was the chance to start their season at home, after a premature ending to last season's finals campaign.
"It's nice to know that things are locked in and we have an opportunity to see what's ahead. It's not far at all," she said.
"Coming back off the finish that we had last season, it's really nice that we ... can show people that we're back, and we're bigger and better, and we're excited to go."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.