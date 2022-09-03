Economic assets disabled by prejudice

There may well be some jobs which some people with disabilities are unsuited to - but there are also an awful lot for which they are very suitable but which they are not getting because of a prejudice.
It may be a hard prejudice or it may just be an unacknowledged one - perhaps an employer fears wrongly that a workplace would need too much adaptation.
One of the good things to come out of all the talk at the jobs and skills "summit" was a commitment to close the gap in employment for people with a disability. The government is putting its money where its mouth is and promising more than $3 million to ensure that more Australians living with a disability can access work.
A disability employment initiative would be tried in partnership with the Business Council of Australia after a memorandum of understanding was reached, the Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said.
Everyone deserves the dignity of work, and people living with disability, once employed, should also be supported into leadership roles, she said.
Fine words.
There is often more that employers can do. A little bit of spending - and understanding - can open doors for people who turn out to be very conscientious, committed employees.
A good example is Vodafone. In some of its European divisions, it has introduced policies which are friendly to people with autism.
These people are often misunderstood by other employees. They may seem awkward in company, for example, because noise crowds in around them. Once others know this, the situation is understood. The employee with autism is valued for great skills often of numeracy.
They are valued, too, for who they are.
People with autism get work and pay. Vodafone gets skills which are in short supply. Other employees get a more diverse team - and that should enrich their lives.
It is, to use the terrible business jargon, "win-win".
Employees often need education. It is too easy for people to shun what they might fear are embarrassing or awkward situations.
There is much to be done. But it is good that a situation is being addressed.
This economy needs all the skills it can get - and people with disabilities often have those skills.
