The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Economic assets disabled by prejudice

By The Sunday Canberra Times
September 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth at the jobs and skills summit. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

There may well be some jobs which some people with disabilities are unsuited to - but there are also an awful lot for which they are very suitable but which they are not getting because of a prejudice.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.