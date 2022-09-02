The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

'Megaphone' summit is a call to arms

By The Canberra Times
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government's use of the jobs and skills summit to unload a bunch of key "announceables" was as understandable as it was predictable. It was also very clever politics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.