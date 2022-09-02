The memory of being one spot off his Pararoos dream is what is driving Canberra's Luc Launder.
The next time the Pararoos name a team, he wants his name on the list.
The 17-year-old was devastated when he was left out of Australia's squad for the IFCPF World Cup earlier this year.
But he is turning that disappointment into motivation to make sure he is selected for the Asia-Oceania Championships next year.
"I missed out on the World Cup by one spot," Launder said.
"So of course, missing out by that much, it hurts but at the same time, it's also a good motivation for next time because you're that close.
"One thing that always stuck with me is, I was sitting there watching all the other players try on the shirts and take photos in the national kit. That sucked watching everyone else basically achieve your dream.
"That will stick with me forever, and it's something I want to change."
The Monaro Panthers winger has been itching to earn his debut since he first became a part of the Pararoos set up in 2020.
He knows the areas he needs to focus on to make sure the Pararoos coaching staff have no choice but to pick him.
It's all about consistency.
Launder made sure to make his mark at the side's camp at the AIS recently - the first since the World Cup in May - featuring a host of new and young players.
"I'm a big confidence player, where one game I'm the best player on the pitch, the next I'm almost the worst. Because I make one mistake, and I lose confidence," he said.
"It really was my kind of time to show like, 'Hey, I am one of the best young players in Australia'.
"I basically just want to prove to the coaches that they made the wrong decision on the World Cup."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
