The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Two Canberra schoolboys accepted into The Australian Ballet School, rewarding years of hard work and passion

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:46pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both Sam Holmes and Malakai Jessop have a dream to become a professional ballet dancer. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra schoolboys and great mates Sam Holmes and Malakai Jessop have both been accepted into The Australian Ballet School in Melbourne, each achieving the goal after years of commitment, sacrifice and passion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.