The Lifeline Canberra Book Fair returns to Exhibition Park in Canberra this week after being cut short earlier this year due to concerns about COVID protests.
The fair will open on Friday and continue across the weekend.
Advertisement
The hours will be Friday between 9am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday between 9am to 4pm.
READ MORE:
Lots of books including rare finds and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books will be available. Also magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps, talking books, records, CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws.
Entry is by gold coin donation or tap and go will be available.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.