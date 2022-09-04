The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lifeline Canberra Book Fair returns to EPIC this week

September 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Barry Jones unpacking books for the fair in 2021. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The Lifeline Canberra Book Fair returns to Exhibition Park in Canberra this week after being cut short earlier this year due to concerns about COVID protests.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.