The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'This is it': Raiders great Terry Campese calls time for Queanbeyan

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan Blues captain-coach Terry Campese is calling time on his rugby league career. Picture by Keegan Carroll

This is it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.