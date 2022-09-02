This is it.
Win or lose, Saturday is likely to mark the end of Canberra Raiders great Terry Campese's time in the boots.
Advertisement
The 38-year-old is set to run out for his swan song with the Queanbeyan Blues for their do-or-die semi-final against the Tuggeranong Bushrangers.
A quad strain has kept Campese off the field in recent weeks, and it will likely keep him from playing a part on the field in the Blues' finals campaign after the weekend.
The finality of it all is highlighted by this season's McIntyre Medal winner's boots.
"My shoelace has almost snapped through my boot a couple of times, so I've been strapping it up because I don't want to pay for a new pair of footy boots," Campese laughed.
"This is it."
The Blues captain-coach returned to his junior club in 2018, after a two-season stint playing for Hull KR in the English Super League, and 139 games prior to that for the Raiders.
Campese promoted the benefits of returning to club rugby, and said it was 100 per cent an important step for him.
"It's great for blokes' mental health coming out of the game," he said.
"It gives them still that team environment, things to do on the weekend after a game, it's just the competitive nature that we're grown to adapt to each and every week.
"I think it's hugely important, and I'd love to see more and more ex-NRL players go back to country footy."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
The weekend's fixture could also be another Blues player's last in the colours.
Josh Mitchell moved to Rockhampton for a new job a few weeks ago and has flown back into town for the semi-final.
He said it would be an emotional game for everyone in the Blues side, but they had to focus on the job at hand given the form the Bushrangers had been in all year.
He also praised the leader of his side, and the impact Campese had had on the game, the Raiders Cup and the club.
"It gives the boys a bit extra to play for, especially for Campo, as it's more than likely igoing to be his last game at any stage from here on to the grand final," Mitchell said.
Advertisement
"What he has done for the club, and pretty all of us boys around that first grade squad ... I'm sure everyone will put in a top effort so we send him out on a high and lift that trophy at the end of the year."
The Cup's major semi-final will be at the West Belconnen Warriors' home field against the Woden Valley Rams.
The loser of Sunday's final, however, will get another shot next weekend to secure their place in the grand final when they battle it out against the winner between the Blues and Bushrangers.
Minor semi-final: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Queanbeyan Blues, 3pm at Greenway Oval on Saturday
Major semi-final: West Belconnen Warriors v Woden Valley Rams, 3pm at Raiders Belconnen on Sunday
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.