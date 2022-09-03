Re "New strategy needed to improve dismal early detection figures for prostate cancer", canberratimes.com.au, September 1).
I knew I had a problem after a PSA blood test reading of 10.5 I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2018. My prostate was removed in September 2018. In 2021 I had follow up radiation and hormone therapy. I had my 71st birthday this year and I'm doing fine.
In "Movember" 2018, I embarked on my prostate cancer awareness campaign called "ask your father" (if he's had a PSA test). Mostly I talked to young mothers while walking Canberra's beautiful lakes and also through Facebook.
I was well-received, but interestingly, I've found considerable resistance to PSA testing in the medical profession. Early detection saves lives and without it, I'd be dead by now.
Guys, if you're over 35 and have cancer in the family or you're over 50 but no cancer in the family, ask your GP for an annual PSA blood test. It could save your life.
Don Batcheli of Fisher (Letters, September 2) thinks that over 720,000 people still collecting unemployment benefits at the expense of working taxpayers is "an excellent example of the free market at work".
People like Batcheli should have a real, hard look at who feeds them. It is certainly not those on unemployment benefits nor those in government jobs, but those working in private enterprise and those willing to make it work.
We've now seen, on full display, the weakness of the Albanese Labor government with both the PM and the Treasurer having reaffirmed their decision not to kill off the Morrison government's outrageous stage three tax cuts.
Are they just playing an absurd waiting game and actually running scared of Peter Dutton?
After just 100 days, this Labor government has already shown form in initiating expensive Royal Commissions and inquiries, buying time and delaying, ignoring advice from the public service, and putting off making decisions on anything important.
Why on earth have they dodged public debate about the fact that Labor proceeding with those tax cuts will actually destroy Australia's progressive tax system which has been a key feature of Australian society and life for decades and a lynchpin of Australia's historical commitment to fairness?
I read about the ACT government's plan to ban smoking inside jails with some trepidation. I'm not a smoker but having worked in similar settings, almost all workplace incidents were related to smoking cessation.
It is an unpleasant but established fact that smoking is vital tool for managing stress, other drug addictions and mental health issues when others are not available.
Smoking cessation, especially in the stressful environment of an institution, is not as simple as handing out nicotine patches and a bit of counselling either.
Tailored supports and counselling are necessary. I agree that, in a perfect world, we would ban cigarettes and rid ourselves of the associated health risks completely. But I hope that the ACT government realises this vital undertaking needs to be underpinned by proper cessation support.
In his opinion piece "A fourth Russian war is looming", Matthew Sussex postulated that Russia's self-appointed autocrat Vladimir Putin may be facing a 'war' with his own people: a second Russian revolution.
Ordinary Russians have many good reasons to be unhappy with Putin's Ukraine gambit. Up to 43,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in first six months of Putin's war on Ukraine, but his war doesn't end there. Putin has ambitions to conquer as many as he can of the neighbouring countries that were part of the Soviet Union. That would sacrifice many more Russian lives.
With or without help from the west, Putin must be stopped as soon as possible.
I read ("Under-fire CIT rebuffs FOI inquiries", CT August 28) that the time taken to examine over a million documents could cause the investigation of the CIT contracts to "take years". I also read that CIT chief executive Leanne Cover has been stood down on paid leave from her $318,687 p.a. position for the "duration of the inquiries and investigations".
She'll be regretting this turn of events all the way to the bank.
There must be a better way.
