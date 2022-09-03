It's the first Saturday of spring and Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic has prevailed against retiring 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.
The 29-year-old Croatian born Tomljanovic defeated Williams at the US Open in New York on Saturday afternoon (AEST) in a three-hour match, winning two sets to one.
Advertisement
Williams announced last month she would be retiring from tennis after the US Open and a 27-year career.
Closer to home, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has announced the Labor government will "lead by example" in addressing the gender pay gap.
Senator Gallagher, who is also the Minister for Women, announced yesterday the federal public service will gain an additional 1000 digital traineeships over the next four years, and will be required to report its gender pay gap to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.
The moves were among of the government's 36 immediate steps to be implemented this year following its jobs and skills summit which concluded on Friday.
Over in Western Australia, an Austrian sailor has been rescued after his boat capsized while he was trying to cross the Indian Ocean from Indonesia to Freemantle.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which led the rescue, said they received alerts something was wrong at around 3pm on Friday.
The sailor was eventually found overnight by a bulk carrier ship about 60 nautical miles (111km) west of Kalbarri, in the state's mid west region, floating in a life raft.
Finally, as we leave winter behind, experts believe we may soon only need an annual flu-type shot for COVID, rather than doses every couple of months.
"This is comparable to the seasonal influenza case fatality rate seen in 'normal' flu years," according to Paul Glasziou, professor of medicine at Bond University.
Professor Adrian Esterman of the University of South Australia reckons that in a year or perhaps two, COVID might seem similar to flu, with an annual jab and no great disruption to our daily lives.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.