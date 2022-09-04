Nearly a decade after Australia's first female prime minister left The Lodge, a long-time gender equality advocate thinks it's time we see a woman take the top seat once more.
Julia Gillard's misogyny speech may still reign as one of the more notable moments in recent political history, but former long-serving senator Natasha Stott Despoja likes to think Australia has matured enough to stop that turbulent era for women from being repeated again.
"We've been ready for a long time in terms of what a talented woman in politics could bring to that role," she told ACM after being appointed a Professor in the Practice of Politics at the Australian National University.
"It's extraordinary that there were people in positions of power, in the Parliament, in the media, and in society, who were not ready.
"There's plenty of talent in that Parliament to choose from, and it doesn't have to come from the major parties.
"Bring it on."
Professor Stott Despoja, who's worn many hats since leaving her parliamentary career in 2008, says she rejoices in the "small victories" women have in halls of power and she's positive about recent momentum.
Since revelations surfaced regarding the alleged rape of former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins within a minister's office in Parliament House, a reckoning has been underway on Capital Hill.
Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins' review into the cultural and systemic issues resulted in recommendations to establish an independent complaints body and to boost gender diversity.
Professor Stott Despoja says increasing diversity of gender, culture and experiences is key but was not new information to any women who had worked there.
"I'm surprised by the rate and pace of change - it has been so much slower than what I anticipated as a 26-year-old when I walked into that Parliament for the first time," she said.
"I thought, you know, by the time I was 50, I was convinced gender parity would be the norm in the Parliament. I thought diversity and difference would be better reflected and represented.
"We've still got a bit of a way to go."
But the arrival of the teal independents, who are all women, has her excited.
"I think the teals will have an incredibly important role both symbolically as well as in terms of substance," she said.
"You're going to see rapid change because women in that Parliament, and many men in that Parliament now, are not going to put up with the kind of disrespect and sexist behaviour that we've seen in previous decades."
Professor Stott Despoja still holds the record for being the youngest woman elected to Parliament at 26.
But the freshly-elected Labor senator Fatima Payman, an Afghan refugee, is just behind her at 27. She's excited to watch her in action.
"I just, you know, want to see women flourish in positions of power in the same way that men have been doing for centuries," she said.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
