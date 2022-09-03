A drug bust of a Garran home has allegedly revealed significant quantities of a range of illicit substances, wads of cash and multiple firearms.
Sebastian Srna, 36, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, charged with three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of unauthorised possession of firearms, possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime and supplying the anabolic steroid trenbolone.
Detectives from the criminal investigations drugs and organised crime team raided the home of the a 36-year-old man on Friday afternoon, finding three modified rifles including a shortened .22 calibre bolt action rifle, a revolver, an antique pistol and multiple types of ammunition.
Officers also uncovered approximately 85 grams of heroin, 85 grams of methylamphetamine, 200 grams of MDMA, 40 bottles and vials containing steroids, 10 pill bottles of human growth hormones, 50 grams of cannabis, and a small amount of magic mushrooms.
Srna allegedly had digital scales, 12 pill bottles of Xanax, small clip seal bags, and four mobile phones containing conversations about buying drugs from him.
Court documents also allege approximately $64,050 in cash was seized from the home, along with a gold bullion, gold jewelry, and a 23 carrot gold-plated Michael Jordan basketball card, all suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
Srna allegedly made admissions to police who arrested him, telling them he was a heavy user of meth and heroin, there was ounces of drugs in the home, he was supplying drugs to fund his own habit and pay off debt and he was holding the firearms for someone else.
The Garran man appeared in court on Friday, when Legal Aid lawyer Hugh Jorgensen applied for bail on Snra's behalf, arguing he works as a builder and has to complete a development.
Prosecutor Luke Crocker opposed granting Snra bail on the alleged likelihood he will commit further offences, interfere with evidence and not show up to court.
Mr Crocker said Snra was a "street-level dealer" and police are still investigating other people involved in his alleged drug dealing, who he may tip off.
He also said Srna had a previous conviction for similar firearm and drug offences and was sentenced to an 18-month intensive correction order in 2018.
In response, Mr Jorgensen told the court Snra lived in the searched home with his wife and two kids and could abide by strict bail conditions including reporting daily to the AFP and that all evidence concerning him had already been taken by police, including his personal phone.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker believed the prosecution case was strong, involving a "significant level of drugs" and was particularly concerned Srna had allegedly been keeping a loaded gun in the same house where he lived with his children.
Ms Walker refused Srna bail, telling him the risk of harm to the community was the most significant factor in her decision.
Srna will be remanded in custody until his next scheduled appearance on September 9. He has not entered any pleas to the charges.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
