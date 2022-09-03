Ricky Stuart still sees Tim Sheens as a Canberra Raider. Although that might be put on hold for 80 minutes on Sunday.
Sheens was the Green Machine's coach for all three of the NRL club's premierships and he even zoomed in from England to speak to the playing group in the build-up to the 2019 grand final.
Advertisement
But when the Raiders run out for their finals-defining clash with the Wests Tigers, Sheens will be the Tigers' head of football and squarely on the other side of the fence at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
The game will not only potentially decide whether Canberra plays finals football, but it will also be Stuart's 220th game in charge of the club he won three premierships as a player - all under Sheens.
It means he'll overtake his former coach for most games at the helm of the Green Machine.
If all that wasn't motivation enough for Canberra, they'll also be playing to honour their chairman Allan Hawke, who died on Wednesday after 20 years of service on the Raiders board - and a long battle with cancer.
Sheens and Stuart will catch up for a beverage after the game - depending on the result, they've both joked.
Stuart not only soaked up as much of Sheens' knowledge while he was playing for him as he could, he's also been reaching out to his former mentor ever since - tapping into more than 700 games of coaching experience in both the NRL and English Super League.
"I've leant on Tim at times here when he was in England and I was coaching the boys," Stuart said.
"I remember before the 2019 grand final we had a zoom and Tim spoke to the guys when we were at a function.
"I see Tim as a Raider still. It's like I see Mal Meninga. I still see Mal Meninga as a Raider.
"The best thing I've got out of Tim Sheens and all those players I've played with, the boys I've coached, is the mateship.
"I'm very proud to have passed such an icon in the game and at the Canberra Raiders in Tim Sheens."
Stuart spent his playing days soaking in everything Sheens had to offer. Often over lunch.
It wasn't with the thought of one day becoming a coach himself, he just wanted to be a better player.
But it helped lay the foundation for the current Raiders coach to be approaching his 500th game in charge, with the 2002 premiership under his belt.
Especially given Sheens was so willing to share his knowledge.
Stuart said being a halfback had also given him a great grounding in the game.
Advertisement
In that "quarterback" role he had to know both the forwards' and backs' roles - and when they should get the ball.
"I learnt so much from Tim and the great thing about Tim as a leader and a coach he openly wants to share his knowledge," Stuart said.
"Even Tim says it himself, he's a great talker and I was a good listener and I was always having lunch with Tim.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"We worked in the same office when I was at the Raiders and we were always having lunch and I was always trying to drag information out of Tim in regards to his knowledge.
Advertisement
"We still have a wonderful relationship. He's a good man and the Tigers are lucky they've got him there."
Sheens will re-takeover the Tigers' coaching duties next season following the departure of Michael Maguire.
It'll be his second stint in charge of Wests having led them for 249 of his 669 games as an NRL coach, including the 2005 premiership.
But after two years he'll hand over the reins to Tigers legend Benji Marshall.
Advertisement
Stuart backed the move and said the addition of former Raiders coach David Furner as an assistant was also smart.
"It's what they need. They need somebody at the helm there that has the experience to pass on, the knowledge to pass on to a Benji for example," he said.
"Dave Furner going there will be a great asset to them too."
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 20. Matt Frawley.
Advertisement
Tigers squad: 1. Daine Laurie, 2. Brent Naden, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Luke Garner, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Jock Madden, 8. James Tamou, 9. Jake Simpkin, 10. Joe Ofahengaue, 11. Thomas Freebairn, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Fa'amanu Brown. Interchange: 14. Fonua Pole, 15. Zane Musgrove, 16. Tyrone Peachey, 17. Austin Dias. Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle, 19. Junior Pauga.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.