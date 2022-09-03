The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ricky Stuart praises Tim Sheens before taking over his Canberra Raiders coaching record

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 3 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will claim the Green Machine's coaching record in his own right, going past Tim Sheens. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Ricky Stuart still sees Tim Sheens as a Canberra Raider. Although that might be put on hold for 80 minutes on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.