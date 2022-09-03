It has been a big few weeks for Tuggeranong United head coach Mitch Stevens.
His first grade team has earned promotion back into the NPL, and he became a father to the club's future recruit.
It only took Tuggeranong one season to get back into Canberra's top flight, after they were demoted to CPL this season.
A 1-1 draw against Brindabella Blues in round 19 secured their minor premiership, and ticket back to the NPL, with two rounds to go.
Stevens said being able to hold onto young players rising through the ranks, and some leaders in the group, made all the difference.
"We were really lucky we got the balance right and it's all sort of come together," he said.
"Our objectives were clear, we wanted to win the league and we wanted to be promoted."
One United player who has aided the side's promotion is young gun Harrison Buesnel.
He was the only CPL player selected for the recent Capital All-Stars friendly against the Central Coast Mariners, and was one of six invited to trial with the club's Academy.
The Tuggeranong centreback will trial alongside Cassidy Tanddo, Matej Busek, Dylan Peraic-Cullen, Noah Steinacker and David Russell.
Stevens said the club prided itself on giving young players a chance, and Buesnel was the perfect example.
"Harrison has gone that next step, he's not just been excellent at the local level with the club, but he's gone on to the next part," he said.
"And I can't give the guy enough credit. He doesn't miss a training session, he works tremendously hard, he's a really lovely guy, the boys love him, and he's an excellent player. So we're really not surprised that Central Coast's ended up wanting to have another look at him.
"If anything, I'd say that there's probably one or two other players in our team that are at a good age and clubs should be looking at them at that highest level."
There are another two weeks until finals for Tuggeranong, as they chase the double for the major premiership.
But with promotion secured, Stevens is focused on his fatherly duties this week.
"I've only ever missed one or two football matches in my life, and I don't like to, but I think this is a pretty good reason to miss a game," he laughed.
"So we introduced Ollie to the world. He's a little boy, and at this stage, from early discussions, he's telling me he wants to play midfield. So we'll see."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
